Brook Hill boys open the season with 2 victories

Brook Hill successfully launched its season by logging a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday.
In the season opener, four members of the Guard scored in double figures to lead Brook Hill to a 65-28 drubbing of Pineywoods Christian Academy, in a game that took place in Lufkin.
On Saturday at Herrington Gymnasium, Brook Hill needed overtime to get past Mineola, 46-39.
In the win over Pineywoods, Chandler Fletcher pumped in 18 points to guide the Guard, with Preston Hardee pouring in 12, TyJuan Cannon adding 11 and Joseph Johnson scoring 10.
The Guard defense held the Wolves to 14 points in each half.
Johnson's team-high 14 points sparked tBrook Hill to victory over Mineola.
Hardee fired in 12 points and Fletcher finished with eight.
Brook Hill (2-0) is slated to host T. K. Gorman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
