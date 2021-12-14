Brook Hill boys overwhelm TK Gorman, 71-37

BULLARD — No. 7-ranked Brook Hill dispatched T.K. Gorman, 71-37, on Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
Brook Hill moves to 12-1 with the victory.
The Guard outscored the Crusaders 47-17 in the second and third quarters combined in route to the lopsided win.
The Guard's Brady Callens led all players with 20 points. Callens dropped in four 3-pointers in the contest.
Also scoring in double figures was Malique Jones, who had 10 points.
Jakob Dluzewski netted nine points, followed by Thomas DiCarli with eight.
DeCarli canned two shots from beyond the arc.
Brook Hill will be playing in the Union Grove Tournament, which gets under way on Thur.
