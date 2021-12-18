Brook Hill boys post 15th win after doubling up UG

UNION GROVE — Brook Hill logged its 15th win of the season on Friday by sounding dispatching the host school in the quarter finals of the Union Grove Tournament.
The final score was 56-28.
The Guard led 19-7 heading into the second stanza and 27-12 at intermission.
Brady Callens paced the Brook Hill attack by knocking down 18 points.
Other leading scorers for head coach Jacob Agnew's Guard included Colby Carson (9) and Dylan Malone (8).
Scoring seven points apiece were Noah Langemeier, Herman Herder Conde and Grayson Murry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.