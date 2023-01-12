Brook Hill boys whip Prince of Peace, 54-29

CARROLLTON - Brook Hill limited Carrollton Prince of Peace to single digits in each quarter on Tuesday night in Carrollton where the Guard forged out a 54-29 win.
Brook Hill, 12-6 overall is tied for first place in TAPPS Class 4A, District 2, along with McKinney Christian and All Saints Episcopal.
The Guard will host All Saints, who is 10-10 overall, at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
In Brook Hill's latest win, Beck Langemeier dropped in a game-high 17 points, followed by Jakub Dluzewski with 16 and Colton Carson, who had 11.
Langemeier and Carson each drained two 3-pointers.
