FORT WORTH - Jonah McCown threw two touchdown passes and Ben Varvas ran for two scores to lead Brook Hill to a 42-20 win over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian on Friday night at Cardinal Field in Ft. Worth.
The Guard (6-5) controlled things from the start in route to building a 35-0 halftime advantage.
Varvas, the Guard's leading rusher, burst into the end zone on a pair of 2-yard run, while McCown connected with Jerry Landen for a 3-yard scoring reception. Jakub Cermak was on the receiving end of a 38-yard touchdown pass from McCown, who went 7-14-0 for 107 yards in the game.
Seven different Guard receivers had a catch apiece in the affair.
Xavier Kendrick wrapped up the first half scoring for Brook Hill by returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.
A 4-yard run into the end zone by Braxton Durrett that came with 3:58 to play in the third stanza was the Guard's final score of the evening. Durrett netted 51 yards on 16 carriers to lead his team in rushing.
Mio Engqvist made good on all six of his point after touchdown kicks.
Colton Richards (8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss) paced the Brook Hill defensive effort.
Other Guard defenders that had a noteworthy game included Noah Langemeier (6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Colton Carson (6 tackles, 1 interception), Luke Middleton (6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss) and Brecklin Westbrook (5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery).
Brook Hill forced the Cardinals to turn the ball over four times.
Brook Hill advances to the TAPPS Division III regional round where the Guard will take on Dallas Christian late next week (details to be announced). Dallas Christian ripped Covenant Christian, 66-6, in its playoff opener on Friday.
