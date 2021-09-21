Brook Hill, Bullard, Troup XC teams run in BH Warrior Bowl Classic

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Warrior Bowl Cross County Classic had a local flavor to it this year.
Contested on Saturday at The Brook Hill School, Brook Hill took second place in the team standings of the Varsity Boys (5K) competition.
In the Varsity Girls race, which covered two miles, Bullard, Troup and Brook Hill finished in the top four in the team standings.
Coming in first place was the Tyler HEAT (19), followed by Bullard (54), Troup (81) and Brook Hill (100).
The Tyler HEAT also came in first place in the team standings of the Varsity Boys 5K run, ending up with 37 points.
Brook Hill (50) ran second and Shreveport Force (homeschool) came in third place, with 73 points.
Bullard and Troup fielded less than five runners each, and were not eligible for the team title.
VARSITY GIRLS
The top five runners for Bullard were: Riley Roberts (6th, 13:47), Jillian Bonds (10th, 15:16), Emerson Cowart (13th, 15.39), Ana Morales (14th, 15:43) and Berlyn Grossman (15th, 16:08).
Troup's Marigold Hunter came in second place, posting a time of 13:37. Other Lady Tigers figuring into the team standings were: Danielle Puckett (7th, 14:07), Madeline Howell (19th, 16:43) Skylar Phillips (26th, 17:40), Alexa Splawn (29th, 18:21) and Yanily Jaimes (31st, 19:23).
Caley Fitzgerald (16th, 16:23) was the first Lady Guard to cross the finish line.
Taylor McClure (20th,16:47), Anne Savage (22th, 17:17), Dominique Ducal (23rd, 17:31) and Arancha Gomez (24th, 17:32 rounded out the top five finishers for the home team.
VARSITY BOYS
Brook Hill's fastest boys included Sebastion Ambrosch (4th, 18:32), Cole Stansberry (11th, 20:34), Sam St. Amant (12th, 20:35) and Aaron Naquin (14th, 20:41) and James Jordan (19th, 21:27).
Brayden Vining of Bullard came in second place in the individual standings where he was timed in 18:07.
Colby Hanna (20:45) ended the day in 15th place for the Panthers.
Cason Nichols (18th, 21.10) was the first Tiger to complete the race.
The remaining runners to figure in the team score for the Tigers were: Christian Howell (23rd, 21:15), Emmanuel Montez (25th, 22:38), Jamarion Lydia (30th, 23:26) and Daniel Uribe (33rd, 24:09).
