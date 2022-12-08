Brook Hill cheerleaders win TAPPS, Division IV state championship

The Brook Hill School Competitive Cheer Squad placed firstt among 12 other teams in the
Division IV Traditional Small 1A – 4A bracket at the TAPPS Cheer Championship yesterday.
The squad was judged on stunts, pyramids, cheer, dance, tumbling, jumps, tosses, and
spiriting – which they received a superior rating on.
Head Coach, Tiffany Hubbard, was extremely proud of her team’s success at competition
and expressed how “bought in” each individual cheerleader was to the process. “This team
bought into the process early. Our motto all season was LEAVE NO DOUBT,” Hubbard said,
“They wanted to go out there and leave no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the best! And
that is what they did! Being first in preliminaries is tough, but the toughest is competing one
more time and keeping first. I am beyond proud of this team, not because of the
championship, but they put in the work and never complained. The Championship just
makes it sweeter!”
This is the first time that Brook Hill gained a State Championship title in the sport of Cheer
in the school’s history. Hours of practice and training were required of the squad, and their
efforts showed on the mat Tuesday evening. The squad consists of 13 upper school
students; Landrey McNeel, Gracie Dawson, Rylee Griffin, Willow Kutach, Drea Tonroy, Lila
Morris, Kennison Rozelle, Ava Deats, Kayla Powell, Caley Fitzgerald, Haleigh Rozell,
Emerson Lake, and Bella Barber.
“I don’t think there are any words that can express how proud they have made us. They
were dedicated from the very beginning to give it their all and that is exactly what they did.
Hitting a zero deduction routine is hard but to do it twice in one day is really tough and that
is exactly what they did to hold first place into finals! The bond of this team is so special and
I feel so thankful to have been a part of this program and get to share a State
Championship title with these girls and Coach Hubbard,” said Coach Madi Hanks. Hanks
joined the squad this year as Assistant Cheer Coach, in addition to her role as Associate
Director of Enrollment and Financial Aid in the Business Office at Brook Hill.
“We are extremely proud of our competitive cheer squad and their coaches for their hours of
hard work and practice that paid off in a big way at the TAPPS Cheer Championship this
year,” said Rod Fletcher, Head of School.
