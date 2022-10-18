Brook Hill collects a 3-0 victory over Dallas Shelton

BULLARD - Brook Hill posted its second 3-0 win over Dallas Shelton School on Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
Game scores were 25-8, 25-6, 25-14.
Ella Hardee contributed five kills, six digs and for aces to ignite the Lady Guard.
Karmen Miller added four spikes, followed by Gracie Dawson and Blair Brister with three apiece.
Dawson also had two digs and two aces while Brister recorded five aces and four digs.
Leading the Brook Hill ladies in assists was Cassidy Clark with 18. She also pitched in four assists, two digs and a kill.
