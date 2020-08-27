Brook Hill completes football schedule by adding Shiner-St. Paul

BULLARD — The Brook Hill School has completed its 2020 football schedule by adding Shiner-St. Paul to the docket, giving the Guard eight regular season games.
Head coach Scott Ryle's Guard will entertain the Cardinals from St. Paul at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Harrington Stadium.
St. Paul is a TAPPS Division IV power that went 10-3 last season.
Conversely, Brook Hill competes at the TAPPS Division II level.
Brook Hill will open the season on Sept. 25 by hosting Fort Worth Southwest Christian in the annual American Warrior Bowl game.
Conference play will open up in Dallas on the evening of Oct. 23 when the Guard visit Bishop Dunne.
