Brook Hill completes undefeated district campaign

BULLARD - Brook Hill scored four times in the third, fourth and fifth innings to storm past Dallas Christian, 13-7, in the regular season finale on Friday evening.
Grayson Murry ripped a triple and two doubles and drove in six runs for the Guard (23-3, 8-0).
Andrew Sims jacked a solo home run and Aidan Mason had a base hit and an RBI.
The Guard also benefitted from receiving 11 walks from the Charger pitching staff.
Mason also was the winning pitcher. He was the third of five Guard pitchers that saw duty on the mound.
Mason didn't allow a hit in two innings of work. He struck out four and walked two.
The Chargers (13-12-1, 5-3) finished second behind the Guard in the Division 2, District 2 standings.
