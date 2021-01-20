Chandler Fletcher posted team highs in points (10) and rebounds (7) on Tuesday night to spur Brook Hill to a 40-30 triumph over McKinney Christian Academy.

Other Guardsmen with noteworthy performances included Brady Callens (7 points), Joseph Johnson (6 points, 5 rebounds) and Grayson Murry (4 points, 5 rebounds).

Fletcher and Callens dropped in two triples each for the Guard.

Brook Hill (15-1, 2-0) will travel to Dallas Christian on Friday. The varsity game is set for an 8 p.m. start.

 

