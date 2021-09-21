Brook Hill cracks #bEASTTexas Fab 15 poll; Rusk, Troup move up a notch

TYLER — Following last week 31-7 dismantling of Frisco Legacy Christian Academy the 3-1 Brook Hill Guard broke into the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 (TAPPS-Class 3A) weekly poll, which was announced on Tuesday.
Head coach Scott Ryle's gang received 32 points, which put them in the No. 13 spot.
Tatum (4-0) received all 15 first place votes and held on to the top spot.
West Rusk (4-0) tallied 198 points and moved up one place to No. 2, and Mount Vernon (195 points) slid down to No. 3. Mt. Vernon is 3-0 on the year.
West Rusk takes on Troup (4-0) on Friday evening in New London.
Troup received 109 points and moved up a place to No. 9 this week. The Tigers beat Brownsboro, 27-23 last week.
In the Class 4A-6A poll, the top five teams from a week ago — Carthage (2-0), Gilmer (4-0), Longview (3-1), Texas High (2-0) and Chapel Hill (4-0) all stayed the same.
Carthage garnered 13 first place votes and Longview received the remaining two votes.
Henderson (3-1) was the only team to enter the big school poll. The Lions came in at No. 15 after plastering Spring Hill, 56-0, last Friday.
Rusk (4-0) vaulted to No. 9 in the big school poll after manhandling Bullard, 58-22, in its last outing.
The Eagles received 106 points.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 223 2-0 1
2. Gilmer 206 4-0 2
3 Longview (2) 196 3-1 3
4. Texas High 175 2-0 4
5. Chapel Hill 162 4-0 5
6. Van 147 4-0 7
7. Tyler Legacy 129 2-2 5
8. Pine Tree 112 2-1 8
9. Rusk 106 4-0 9
10. Kilgore 100 3-1 10
11. Athens 84 4-0 11
12. Tyler 57 2-2 13
13. Lindale 38 1-3 12
14. Paris 34 2-1 13
15. Henderson 26 3-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Grove 4; Lufkin 1.
Dropped out: No. 15 Pleasant Grove.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Tatum (15) 225 4-0 1
2. West Rusk 198 4-0 3
3. Mount Vernon 195 3-0 2
4. Timpson 185 3-0 5
5. Waskom 153 3-1 6
6. Harmony 150 4-0 7
7. Beckville 121 4-0 9
8. Elysian Fields 111 3-1 11
9. Troup 109 4-0 10
10. Gladewater 95 1-2 4
11. Daingerfield 69 2-2 8
12. Winnsboro 59 2-1 13
13. Brook Hill 32 3-1 NR
14. Mineola 30 1-2 14
15. White Oak 21 3-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 19; Tenaha 16; Corrigan-Camden 9; Elkhart 6; Malakoff 2.
Dropped out: No. 12 Tenaha; No. 15 Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.