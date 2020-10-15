Brook Hill cross country report: TK Gorman Invitational

Upper School Boys
The Brook Hill varsity boys finished in fifth place at the TK Gorman Colton Shields Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
The Guard ran in the Varsity B Division.
Jakub Jirku was the first Brook Hill runner to cross the finish line. Jirku came in ninth and was clocked in 21:11.
Jordan was timed in 21:32, which put him in 13th place, followed by Jack Jenkins (23rd, 23:28), Joseph Lehr (24th, 23:30), Sam St. Amant (29th, 24:47) and Ethan Martin (30th, 27:12).
Upper School Girls
Several members of the Lady Guard established new personal bests at the meet.
Running in the Varsity B Division, Caley Fitzgerald earned a seventh-place finish by completing the course in 17:05.
Lillie Fitzgerald was timed in 18:33, which put her in 10th place, and Anna Hall ran 15th (21:26).
Middle School Boys
The Middle School boys placed third out of eight teams, trailing second-place Grace Community by just seven points — TK Gorman took first place in the team standings.
Solomon Zapolskyy set a new personal best by running a 12:03, which put him in sixth place.
Finishing in 15th place was Tommy Hilliard, who was times in 12:55.
Middle School Girls
Brook Hill's lone entry, Anne Savage, placed seventh and stopped the timer on 15:08.
The Brook Hill Middle School teams are aiming for the TAPSAC Cross Country Meet, which will be held at The Brook Hill School on Oct. 21. The meet was originally scheduled for Oct. 15.
