Brook Hill cruises into regionals after 3-0 win over LCA

Brook Hill is one win away from a return to the TAPPS Class 5A state (volleyball) tournament.
The Lady Guard pounded Frisco Legacy Christian Academy 3-0 on Tuesday at Herrington Gymnasium.
Game scores were 25-12, 25-23, 25-22.
Powering the Lady Guard attack was Belle Reed. Reed slammed down 17 kills to compliment her four aces and 18 digs.
Mary Elizabeth Roberts was another player of impact for Brook Hill. Roberts collected six kills, three aces, four digs and two blocks.
Meanwhile, Lexi Turner added five kills and six blocks while Kensi Holley picked up four spikes, an ace, nine digs and a block.
Head coach Sonorah Duty's Lady Guard will play Carrollton Prince of Peace in a regional matchup. The date, time and location of the match are to be announced.
A win over Prince of Peace would send Brook Hill to the upcoming state tournament.
