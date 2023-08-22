Brook Hill cruises past Alto; Brister, Tonroy combine for 12 kills

ALTO – Brook Hill scored a dominating win over Alto Tuesday night at DeVonte Mumphrey Memorial Court Court at Yellowjacket Gymnasium by polishing off the Lady Jackets 3-0 (25-5, 25-2, 25-4).
The victory moved Brook Hill to 14-5.
Blair Brister and Drea Tonroy had six kills each to spur the Lady Guard offensively. Brister and Tonroy each added two aces as well.
Gracie Dawson led the Lady Guard with nine kills to go along with three digs.
Julianna Mize delivered four kills, three digs and four aces for Brook Hill.
The Lady Guard’s Cassity Clark collected 21 assists and eight aces.
Brook Hill will open its run in the Gary Tournament with two matches on Thursday. At 4 p.m. the Lady Guard will face Longview Christian and at 6 p.m. Brook Hill will take on Price-Carlisle.
The Tournament will run through Saturday.
