Brook Hill crushes Dallas Cristo Rey, 75-14

BULLARD — Brook Hill sewed up its district campaign with a 75-14 rout over Dallas Cristo Rey College Prep on Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium.
The Guard's next game will be a non-conference test that is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 against Clarksville. That game will be played in Bullard.
Eleven members of the Guard team scored at least one point in the latest Brook Hill triumph.
Brady Callens and Preston Hardee led the way with 11 points each.
Joseph Johnson and Chandler Fletcher added nine apiece.
Chipping in seven points and handing out five assists was TyJuan Cannon.
William Roberts also made a significant contribution by scoring seven points and pulling down four rebounds.
Ryan Ordini had six points and four boards for Brook Hill (17-2, 4-1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.