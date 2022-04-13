Brook Hill diamond 9 get 20th win, blank Grace, 5-0

TYLER - Brook Hill moved to 20-3, 5-0 following a 5-0 shutout victory over Grace Community in Tyler on Tuesday night.
The Guard lead Dallas Christian by a half game at the top of the district standings.
Brook Hill-ace Grayson Murry limited the Cougars to just one hit in earning a complete game win on the hump. He fanned 12 and didn't issue a walk.
Murry also jacked a solo home run.
Aidan Mason had two hits and three RBI for the Orange and Navy.
Dorian Reyes and David Sims each stroked a double and Landon Mattox drove in a run for the winners.
The Guard led 2-0 after one complete.
Avery Baber had the lone hit for the Cougars (9-13, 2-3).
