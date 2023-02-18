Brook Hill diamond boys whip Willow Park Trinity Christian, 18-2

Brook Hill proved to be too much for Willow Park Trinity Christian on Friday when the Guard steamrolled the Eagles, 18-2, in the Private School Classic in the Metroplex.
Lex Rich went the distance on the hill to collect the win for Brook Hill (3-2). Rich worked four frames and gave up two earned runs o n two hits while fanning four and walking a pair.
Leading the Guard at the plate were Ben Braatz (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI) and Andrew Sims (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI).
Dylan Malone slammed a triple and drove in three runs and Ben Crutsinger had a base hit and two RBI.
