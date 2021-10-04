Brook Hill dominates Brighter Horizons, 3-0

Brook Hill improved to 12-7, 4-2 in district play on Friday when they dominated Garland-Brighter Horizons 3-0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-9).
The Lady Guard were led by Belle Reed who registered 17 kills, two aces and five digs.
Tossing in nine kills, an ace and three digs was Ella Hardee.
Bethany Lavender added four kills while Grace Dawson totaled three kills, five aces and a block.
Mollee McCurley had six aces, a trio of digs and 33 assists.
Brook Hill's next match will take place on Oct. 14 when the Lady Guard host McKinney Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.