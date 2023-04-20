Brook Hill earns district championship with 7-0 win over Prince of Peace

The Brook Hill Lady Guard won a district championship in undefeated fashion on Wednesday night in the Metroplex by defeating Carrollton Prince of Peace 7-0. Karmen Miller struck out 19 to earn the win in the circle for the Lady Guard.

 Source - Facebook

CARROLLTON - Brook Hill eased past Carrollton Prince of Peace on Wednesday night in Carrollton where the Lady Guard smacked the home team, 7-0.

The victory gave the Anthony Springer-coached Lady Guard the district championship. Brook Hill will carry an 18-2 over all record into post season play.

Karmen Miller pitched a complete game and gave up two hits while striking out 19 and walking one.

Gracie Dawson went 3-4 at the plate, with a double and four RBI for the Lady Guard.

Willow Kutach and Miller each went 2-4 and knocked in a fun.

The Lady Guard had 10 hits in the game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you