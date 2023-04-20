Brook Hill earns district championship with 7-0 win over Prince of Peace

CARROLLTON - Brook Hill eased past Carrollton Prince of Peace on Wednesday night in Carrollton where the Lady Guard smacked the home team, 7-0.
The victory gave the Anthony Springer-coached Lady Guard the district championship. Brook Hill will carry an 18-2 over all record into post season play.
Karmen Miller pitched a complete game and gave up two hits while striking out 19 and walking one.
Gracie Dawson went 3-4 at the plate, with a double and four RBI for the Lady Guard.
Willow Kutach and Miller each went 2-4 and knocked in a fun.
The Lady Guard had 10 hits in the game.
