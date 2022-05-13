DALLAS - Brook Hill secured a berth in the TAPPS Division II State Tournament by shutting out Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 7-0, on Friday evening in Dallas.
Grayson Murry no-hit the Eagles, who came in the contest with an impressive 30-6 record.
Murry, a senior, pitched a complete game, struck out 16 and walked three.
Brook Hill's nine-hit attack was sparked by Finn Kaiyala going 3-4 with two RBI.
Davis Sims, who went 2-3, also had a multi-hit game for the Guard (27-3).
Jabin Moore, Cade Chesley and Murry each singled for Brook Hill.
Landon Maddox drove in one of the Guard runs.
Brook Hill will face either Dallas Christian or Fort Worth Christian in a state semi-final match up next week.
