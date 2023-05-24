Brook Hill-ex Murry represents TJC on All-Region XIV team

TYLER - Grayson Murry, a graduate of The Brook Hill School, now a member of the Tyler Junior College baseball squad, has been named to the All-Region XIV (NJCAA) team.
Murry is a true freshman.
The right-hander posted a 3-2 record and made 14 starts during the recently completed campaign for the Apaches, who finished with a 31-27 overall record, 22-14 in Region XIV.
In 58 innings of work on the hill, Murry ended the year with a 4.17 earned run average. He gave up 58 hits, struck out 64 and walked 19 batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.