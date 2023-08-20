Brook Hill finishes as runner-up in North Hopkins Tournament

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Brook Hill Lady Guard Volleyball went 2-1 on the final day of the North Hopkins Tournament and finished as the tournament runner-up.
Paris Chism’s Lady Mustangs clipped the Lady Guard 2-0 (25-20, 25-17) in the championship tilt.
In the title match, Gracie Dawson collected 12 kills and nine digs; Julianna Mize tossed in eight kills to go along with five digs and Cassidy Clark came away with 22 assists.
Brett Bellar and Mia Vrbova contributed nine and six dills, respectfully.
Earlier in the day in bracket play, Brook Hill rolled to victories over North Hopkins, 2-1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-15), and Greenville Christian, 2-0 (25-14, 25-18).
Dawson had a double-double in the triumph over North Hopkins by hammering down 18 kills and coming up with 16 digs.
Mize was also a key contributor with 10 kills, 21 digs, a block and an ace.
Clark amassed 30 assists for the Lady Guard (13-5).
Against Greenville Christian, Dawson sparked Brook Hill by racking up 10 kills to go along with 15 digs and an ace.
Mize had eight kills, six digs, a block and an ace while Clark pitched in three kills, five digs and two assists.
Vrbova also had a noteworthy effort (nine blocks, nine digs).
At 6 p.m. Tuesday Brook Hill will visit Alto, who is in its first season of varsity volleyball.
