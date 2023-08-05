Brook Hill Football: Coach Ryle likes Guard's experience

BULLARD – With five starters returning on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle, said during the team’s Media Day Saturday morning that experience is one of the Guard’s strengths heading into the new campaign.
“We have (quarterback) Jonah McCown back and we have several more experienced kids on offense and on defense that are returning,” he said. “Last season I think we only had three players coming back, so I like where we are experience wise.”
McCown, a senior, passed for 2,000 yards and tossed 22 touchdown passes in 2022, his first season at Brook Hill.
“It has been easier for me this year because I know the system,” McCown said. “I feel more comfortable in doing my job and that (enables) me to be more of a leader, and that is important to me.”
McCown said Guard fans can expect the team to be more balanced this season, and that, too, is attributed to experience.
“We have Braxton Durrett back at running back and he does a good job for us,” McCown said. “It’s harder for teams to prepare for an offense that can run or pass the ball. That is what we want to be able to do.”
Another member of the Guard team that is returning is Colton Richards, an adept wideout and defensive back.
Richards, a senior, who can also play running back, established himself as one of the leading defensive players in TAPPS, Division III, District 2 last year after collecting 65 tackles and three quarterback sacks.
Richards said that his goal for 2023 is pretty simple.
“I want to be the best team player that I can be,” Richards said. “We lost some seniors from last year, and what ever the coaches need me to do to be able to help this team win is what I want to do.”
Ryle said that his troops have been battling the heat, as well as each other, during practice this week and that everyone has been adjusting to the swealtering conditions well.
“We are always concerned about out international kids and want to make sure that they get acclimated to the Texas heat,” Ryle said.
In most seasons the Guard have several players from Europe. This year the Brook Hill roster will also contain a young man from Panama and a couple of players from Mexico, Ryle said.
Brook Hill is scheduled to open the regular season on Aug. 25 by traveling to Grapevine Faith Christian.
At 7:30 p.m. the following Friday evening the Guard will entertain Dallas Life Oak Cliff in the annual American State Bank Warrior Bowl contest.
