BULLARD - Having lost 18 starters off of last year's team due to graduation, Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle and his staff face a massive rebuilding job, without a doubt.
Ryle seemed upbeat about the situation on Wednesday morning.
"We did lose a lot of kids; I think we lost 10 of 11 starters on offense," he said. "It is a challenge for us, but we have a great group of kids. I think we will end up with right at 60 boys (varsity and junior varsity), which is a strong number for us. We have been able to attract some kids from the area to go along with our international guys, so we really have a good mix of talent.
Young men from as far away as Central America, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia are now on the practice field as Brook Hill continues with two-a-days this week.
Ryle seemed impressed by the attitude of his international arrivals; some of whom choose to get started practicing shortly after arriving on campus and after flying long distances.
On of the Guard newcomers is Jonah McCown, who transferred to Brook Hill from Jacksonville back in the winter.
McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Luke McCown, is competing for the starting job at quarterback.
Jonah McCown would remind some of his dad - tall, lean and having the ability to accurately throw the football a country mile.
Brook Hill returns three wide receivers who saw a good bit of playing time last season. That group included Noah Langemeier, Von Dawson and Colton Richards.
Having that experience in the mix should benefit what will surely bit one of the younger teams around.
Brook Hill, who went 6-4 last year and was a TAPPS bi-district finalist, will open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 by hosting Grapevine Faith Christian.
