Brook Hill Football: Jonah McCown named one of top QBs in Class of '24

Jonah McCown of The Brook Hill School has been named as one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2024, according to LoneStarPreps.com.
Jonah is the son of Luke and Katy McCown.
Like many other top student-athletes, Jonah McCown has been busy this summer, working on improving his game prior to the start of fall training camp in early August.
Jonah McCown has been busy on the college football camp circuit in the past few weeks. He has taken part in camps at Louisiana Tech, Texas San Antonio, Texas Christian and Baylor.
Head coach Scott Ryle's Brook Hill Guard are scheduled to open the regular season by entertaining Grapevine Faith Christian on Aug. 26.
