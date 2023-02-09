Brook Hill Football: McCown finalist for TAPPS D-III QB of the year

Jonah McCown, right, of The Brook Hill School is one of four young men nominated for The Texas Private School Podcast Division III Quarterback of the Year award. Standing next to Jonah is his dad, Luke McCown.

Brook Hill quarterback Jonah McCown is one of four four young men to have been nominated for The Texas Private School Podcast's Division III Quarterback of the Year accolade.

In his first year at Brook Hill in 2022, McCown, the son of longtime-NFL quarterback Luke McCown, went 139-247-10 through the air for 1,867 yards and 20 touchdowns. 

Other nominees include Jaylon Talton (Arlington-Grace Prep), Maxwell Landrum (Houston-Cypress Christian) and Gibby Alvarez (San Antonio-Holy Cross).

