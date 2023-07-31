BULLARD – The American State Bank Warrior Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 1, at Herrington Stadium on the campus of The Brook Hill School.
The Dallas-Life Oak Cliff Lions are slated to oppose the Guard, in what will be Brook Hill’s home opener. Brook Hill pounded the Lions 52-6 in Dallas last season.
The annual Warrior Bowl recognizes and honors veterans from all branches of the military as well as first responders.
Brook Hill will open the regulars season by traveling to Grapevine Faith Christian on August 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.