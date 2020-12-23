Brook Hill Football: Richards heads a lengthy list of award winners

Carson Richards of The Brook Hill School has been honored as a TAPPS All-Division II, District 2 first team performer both as a wide receiver and as a defensive back.
Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle released the list of all-district team recipients on Tuesday, with a solid representation of Guard squad members on the roll.
Other first team winners included Lane Barter, LB; Derrion Hinton, LB; Nick LaRocca, RB and William Roberts, OL.
Guardsmen that were included on the second team were TyJuan Cannon, WR; Felipe Tristan, Ath.; Lane Barter, RB; Itaru Fukushia, DB; William Roberts, DL and Allessandro Cairati, who earned spots both as an offensive lineman as well as a defensive lineman.
Honorable mention choices from Brook Hill included Chandler Fletcher, DB; Aidan Mason, P; Josh Collins, K; Felipe Tristan, LB; Nick LaRocca, LB; Jaeger Gowin, RB; Isaiah Obaseki, DL; John Engelhardt, OL; JT Hebert, OL and Grayson Murry, WR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.