Brook Hill front row punishes Westwood

PALESTINE - Three members of the Brook Hill Lady Guard volleyball team finished with double digit kills as the Orange and Navy pounded out a 3-1 victory over Palestine Westwood on Tuesday night in Palestine.
Gracie Dawson paced the Brook Hill attack by accumulating 14 kills. Dawson also had 21 digs, 2 aces and six blocks, while Ella Hardee added 14 kills, 11 digs, an ace and a pair of blocks.
Blair Brister tallied 13 spikes to go along with three digs and two aces.
Cassidy Clark led her team in assists with 33. She also tacked on two kills, four digs and a couple of blocks.
Brook Hill will open district on Sept. 6 by visiting McKinney Christian.
