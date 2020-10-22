Brook Hill gets a total team effort in latest win

Brook Hill moved to 3-0 on the year last Friday by topping Anahuac 34-27 on the road.
The Guard jumped out to a 24-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime and held Anahuac at bay the rest of the way.
A bevy of players made key contributions in the victory.
In the rushing department, Lane Barter scored touchdowns that covered 39 and three yards, respectively,
Carson Richards had a 55-yard touchdown grab from Ture Nilsson, and Jake Collins drilled two field goals. Collins' kicks covered 27 and 30 yards.
Brook Hill also had two defensive players that paid big dividends for the team.
Chandler Fletcher collected 13 tackles, had a tackle for loss, and defended on a pass, while teammate Nick LaRocca had an equal number of stops, in addition to a tackle for loss and a quarterback sack.
On Friday night the Guard will travel to the Metroplex to battle TCA-Addison (2-1). Kick off at Tom Landry Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The game can be seen on TAPPSTVNetwork.com/Brook Hill.
