Brook Hill gets balanced scoring attack to cage Falcons, 57-46

BULLARD — Brook Hill had four players to end up in double figures on Tuesday when the Guard opened conference play by downing Dallas-Bishop Dunne, 57-46.

Grayson Murry and Brady Callens knocked down 15 points apiece — Murry pulled down nine rebounds and Callens had four assists.

Logging a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for the Guard was Jakub Dluzewski.

Colton Carson tossed in 10 points for Brook Hill.

Herman Herder-Conde came down with nine boards.

Brook Hill led 30-13 at halftime and 46-23 going into the final segment.

The Guard are slated to welcome the Tyler HEAT to Herington Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

