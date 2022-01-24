Brook Hill gets off to a slow start, loses to Dallas Christian

BULLARD — Brook Hill started off a bit slow and Dallas Christian took advantage of the situation.
The Chargers defeated the Guard 46-35 in a TAPPS Class 5A-2 tilt that took place at Herrington Gymnasium on Friday night.
Dallas Christian led 26-20 after one quarter and 30-26 heading into the final stanza.
Leading scorers for the Guard were Jakub Dluzewski (11), Colton Carson (7), Brady Callens (6) and Herman Herder-Conde (6).
The Guard (22-6, 1-2) will continue conference play at 8 p.m. on Tuesday by taking on Grace Community (4-14, 1-1) in Tyler.
