Brook Hill girl golfers win district championship; boys take third

The Brook Hill Lady Guard golf team won the TAPPS, Class 5A-District 2 Championship earlier this week, coming in at 468.
McKinney Christian Academy (490) followed in second place, with Tyler-Grace Community (496) ending up in third place.
Olivia Kim of Brook Hill carded a 101 and won the individual title.
Brook Hill's Morgan Maddox (120) was fourth, one spot ahead of team mate Gracie Campbell (121). In 10th place was Shamita Vasnani (126).
The Guard came in at 367, which put them in third place, trailing McKinney Christian (311) and Dallas Christian (331).
Chandler Fletcher of Brook Hill shot an 89 and finished 10th in the Medalist standings.
The TAPPS Class 5A State Championships will take place on May 3-4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
Brook Hill golf is coached by Chad Grubbs.
TAPPS Class 5A, District 2 Boys Teams:
McKinney Christian- 311
(Peter Clark, Michael Zang, Trinton Nobles, Jack Mitas, Conner Wible)
Dallas Christian- 331
(Connor Adams, Sam Jenkins, Tanner Penman, Trent Griffith, Andrew Baucum)
Brook Hill- 367
(Noah Nichols, Noah Langemeier, Grayson Murry, Carson Richards, Colton Carson)
Tyler Grace- 464
(Tristan Williams, Hugh Barnett, Harrison Woodard, Wilson Smith, Hunter Bates)
District 2 Boys Individuals:
Peter Clark (McKinney Christian)-71
Connor Adams (Dallas Christian)- 76
Sam Jenkins (Dallas Christian)-76
Jack Mitas (McKinney Christian)- 79
Tristian Williams (Tyler Grace)- 80; Medalist
Trinton Nobles (McKinney Christian)- 80
Michael Zang (McKinney Christian)- 81
Tanner Pernman (Dallas Christian)- 85
Jake Atherton (McKinney Christian)- 88, Medalist
Chandler Fletcher (Brook Hill)- 89, Medalist
District 2 Girls Teams:
Brook Hill- 468
(Olivia Kim, Gracie Campbell, Morgan Maddox, Shamita Vasnani, Abby Garcia)
McKinney Christian-490
(Bekah Impiccini, Alessia Catullo, Lilly Jornod, Kathryn Chambers)
Tyler Grace- 496
(Brynn Ballard, Caitlyn Cooper, Malynn Hable, Jordan Hammond, Riley Mraz)
District 2 Girls Individuals:
Olivia Kim (Brook Hill)- 101
Bekah Impiccini (Mc Kinney Christian)- 103
Brynn Ballard (Tyler Grace)- 115
Morgan Maddox (Brook Hill)- 120
Gracie Campbell (Brook Hill)- 121
Malynn Hable (Tyler Grace)- 123
Lauren Dunn (Bishop Dunne)- 123
Lilly Jornod (Mc Kinney Christian)- 125
Trinity Harris (Bishop Dunne)- 126
Shamita Vasnani (Brook Hill)- 126
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.