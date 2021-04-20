Brook Hill girl golfers win district championship; boys take third

The Brook Hill girls golf team came in first place at the TAPPS Class 5A District 2 Tournament earlier this week.Brook Hill's team score was 468, with McKinney Christian Academy coming in second place at 490.

The Brook Hill Lady Guard golf team won the TAPPS, Class 5A-District 2 Championship earlier this week, coming in at 468.

McKinney Christian Academy (490) followed in second place, with Tyler-Grace Community (496) ending up in third place.

Olivia Kim of Brook Hill carded a 101 and won the individual title.

Brook Hill's Morgan Maddox (120) was fourth, one spot ahead of team mate Gracie Campbell (121). In 10th place was Shamita Vasnani (126).

The Guard came in at 367, which put them in third place, trailing McKinney Christian (311) and Dallas Christian (331).

Chandler Fletcher of Brook Hill shot an 89 and finished 10th in the Medalist standings.

The TAPPS Class 5A State Championships will take place on May 3-4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

Brook Hill golf is coached by Chad Grubbs.

 

 

TAPPS Class 5A, District 2 Boys Teams:

  1. McKinney Christian- 311 
    (Peter Clark, Michael Zang, Trinton Nobles, Jack Mitas, Conner Wible)

  2. Dallas Christian- 331 
    (Connor Adams, Sam Jenkins, Tanner Penman, Trent Griffith, Andrew Baucum)

  3. Brook Hill- 367
    (Noah Nichols, Noah Langemeier, Grayson Murry, Carson Richards, Colton Carson)

  4. Tyler Grace- 464

  5. (Tristan Williams, Hugh Barnett, Harrison Woodard, Wilson Smith, Hunter Bates)

 

District 2 Boys Individuals:

  1. Peter Clark (McKinney Christian)-71

  2. Connor Adams (Dallas Christian)- 76

  3. Sam Jenkins (Dallas Christian)-76

  4. Jack Mitas (McKinney Christian)- 79

  5. Tristian Williams (Tyler Grace)- 80; Medalist

  6. Trinton Nobles (McKinney Christian)- 80

  7. Michael Zang (McKinney Christian)- 81

  8. Tanner Pernman (Dallas Christian)- 85

  9. Jake Atherton (McKinney Christian)- 88, Medalist 

  10. Chandler Fletcher (Brook Hill)- 89, Medalist

District 2 Girls Teams:

  1. Brook Hill- 468
    (Olivia Kim, Gracie Campbell, Morgan Maddox, Shamita Vasnani, Abby Garcia)

  2. McKinney Christian-490
    (Bekah Impiccini, Alessia Catullo, Lilly Jornod, Kathryn Chambers)

  3. Tyler Grace- 496
    (Brynn Ballard, Caitlyn Cooper, Malynn Hable, Jordan Hammond, Riley Mraz)

District 2 Girls Individuals: 

  1. Olivia Kim (Brook Hill)- 101

  2. Bekah Impiccini (Mc Kinney Christian)- 103

  3. Brynn Ballard (Tyler Grace)- 115

  4. Morgan Maddox (Brook Hill)- 120

  5. Gracie Campbell (Brook Hill)- 121

  6. Malynn Hable (Tyler Grace)- 123

  7. Lauren Dunn (Bishop Dunne)- 123

  8. Lilly Jornod (Mc Kinney Christian)- 125

  9. Trinity Harris (Bishop Dunne)- 126

  10. Shamita Vasnani (Brook Hill)- 126

 

 



 

 

