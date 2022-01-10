Brook Hill girls get 13 from Miller in 44-point win over CDA

PLANO – Freshman Karmen Miller scored a game-high 13 points to spark Brook Hill to a 57-13 non-conference triumph over Plano Coram Deo Academy on Friday night in Plano.
Molly McCurley, a senior, added 12 points for the Lady Guard (10-14), who are slated to kick start conference play at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting Dallas-Bishop Dunne.
The Lady Guard outscored the Lady Lions 32-6 in the second half, with nine members of the Lady Guard team scoring at least one point in the lopsided fray.
Bethany Lavender and Lila Morris pitched in eight points apiece, while Maeci Wilson tossed in seven.
Rounding out the scoring for Brook Hill was Landry McNeel (4), Ayotomi Fadase (2), Hope Ekeukwu (2) and Shamita Vasani (1).
