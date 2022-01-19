Brook Hill girls hand McKinney Christian a 43-34 defeat

McKINNEY —- Brook Hill opened district play on the road Tuesday night, knocking off McKinney Christian by a score of 43-34.

Freshman Karmen Miller continued her hot January with 12 points in the win. Senior Mollee McCurley added 11 of her own.

The Lady Guard ended the first period tied 8-8 with the Lady Mustangs, but used a 19-1 second quarter to go to the break up, 27-9.

McKinney Christian came out strong in the third quarter, with the Brook Hill lead shrinking to 32-21 entering the final period.

The Lady Guard got six points from McCurley in the final period as Brook Hill held on to win the game, 43-34.

Brook Hill improves to 12-14 on the season and opens district with a win. The Lady Guard have won seven of its last eight games and host Dallas Christian on Friday night.

