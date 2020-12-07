Brook Hill girls log first win of season by beating Waxahachie Prep

The Brook Hill Lady Guard presented head coach Jereme Hubbard with his first win on Friday by knocking off Waxahachie Prep, 27-13, in what was a low-scoring affair.
Callie Bailey tossed in 10 points and Maeci Wilson finished with seven for Brook Hill.
On Saturday the Lady Guard fought hard, but came up on the short end on the scoreboard, losing to Garrison, 24-17.
Leading scorers for the Lady Guard were Grace Yaager with 10 and Grace Dawson who knocked down five points.
Brook Hill (1-2) will welcome Slocum to Herrington Gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
