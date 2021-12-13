Brook Hill goes 4-0 in inaugural Lady Guard Invitational

BULLARD — Brook Hill went 4-0 in the inaugural Lady Guard Invitational Tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday night at Herrington Gymnasium.
Alma (Ark.) High School also went 4-0 — Brook Hill and Alma did not meet on the court — while East Texas Home School went 3-1.
After a vote by the respective head coaches of the participating schools, Brook Hill's Mollee McCurley and Maeci Wilson earned spots on the All-Tournament team.
(Fri.) Brook Hill 32, Grand Saline 30 — Brook Hill used a 17-point scoring outburst in the final frame edge the Lady Indians from Grand Saline, 32-30. McCurley scored all-10 of her points in the second half to give Brook Hill a charge.
Maeci Wilson added six points while Karmen Miller and Bethany Lavender pitched in five apiece.
Grand Saline was paced offensively by Gracelyn Countryman with 13 points.
(Sat.) Brook Hill 39, Allen Academy 36 — The Lady Guard kept its fan on the edge of their seats again on saturday night by coming away with a 39-36 victory over Allen Academy. Lavender and McCurley knocked in 12 and 10 points each. Landry McNeel scored eight while Wilson fired in seven for the winners.
