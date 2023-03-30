Brook Hill-grad A.J. Minter pitches in Atlanta Braves' season opener

A.J. MINTER, Atlanta Braves

 Source - mlb.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The 2023 Major League season got under way on Thursday afternoon for the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

The Braves earned a 7-2 victory over the Nationals in a game that was played before a crowd of 35,756 at National's Park.

Former Brook Hill and Texas A&M standout A.J. Minter, 29, pitched the ninth inning for the Braves and didn't allow a run or hit while striking out one. The lefty threw a first-pitch strike to three of the four Nationals that he faced. 

Minter is in his seventh season as a member of the Braves.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you