Brook Hill-grad A.J. Minter pitches in Atlanta Braves' season opener

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The 2023 Major League season got under way on Thursday afternoon for the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.
The Braves earned a 7-2 victory over the Nationals in a game that was played before a crowd of 35,756 at National's Park.
Former Brook Hill and Texas A&M standout A.J. Minter, 29, pitched the ninth inning for the Braves and didn't allow a run or hit while striking out one. The lefty threw a first-pitch strike to three of the four Nationals that he faced.
Minter is in his seventh season as a member of the Braves.
