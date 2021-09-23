Brook Hill grad Campbell selected for Texas A&M Cheer Squad

BULLARD — Gracie Campbell, a graduate of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, has been selected as a member of the Texas A&M Cheer Squad.
Campbell is a freshman.
Although the Texas A&M Cheer Squad doesn't appear at Aggie football games or other sporting events — Texas A&M has an all-male group of yell leaders that handle getting Aggie fans reeved up at sporting events — the squad is highly regarded.
The Texas A&M Cheer Squad is a two-time National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) National Champion.
