Brook Hill grad Campbell selected for Texas A&M Cheer Squad

GRACIE CAMPBELL

 Photo courtesy of The Brook Hill School

BULLARD — Gracie Campbell, a graduate of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, has been selected as a member of the Texas A&M Cheer Squad.

Campbell is a freshman.

Although the Texas A&M Cheer Squad doesn't appear at Aggie football games or other sporting events — Texas A&M has an all-male group of yell leaders that handle getting Aggie fans reeved up at sporting events — the squad is highly regarded.

The Texas A&M Cheer Squad is a two-time National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) National Champion.

