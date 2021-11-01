Brook Hill grinds up Grace, 44-7

BULLARD — Brook Hill turned a 23-0 halftime lead into a 44-7 rout over Grace Community School on Friday night at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
The Guard (6-2, 2-0) will conclude its regular season on Friday by traveling to Mesquite to engage the Chargers from Dallas Christian (7-1, 2-0), with the winner of the contest earning the district championship.
Guard quarterback Jack Jordan connected on 16 of 21 passes for 194 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and had no interceptions.
Nick LaRocca ran for 108 yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown.
Another productive member of the Brook Hill squad was Noah Langemeier, who had six catches for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Defensive standouts for Brook Hill were Josh Collins and Alessandro Cairati.
Collins, who also handles the kicking duties for the Guard, interception a Grace pass and returned it for a touchdown, recovered a fumble, deflected two passes and made three tackles.
Cairati amassed six tackles, three tackles for loss and was responsible for a safety.
The Cougars fell to 1-8, 0-3 as a result of the loss.
\
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.