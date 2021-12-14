Brook Hill Guard Cheer ranked with state's best

BELTON — The Brook Hill Guard Cheerleaders finished fourth in the TAPPS State Cheer Championship, Class 5A/6A division, which took place on Dec. 7 in Belton.
The Brook Hill squad, who are coached by Tiffany Hubbard and Kathryn Ford, were the top-ranked Class 5A school.
Brook Hill Cheer officials said that past squads have done extremely well at the state cheer competitions in the past, with state runner-up finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and top 10 finishes in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2020-21.
In this year's competition, Avery Moss and Lillie Fitzgerald were named First Team All-State, Kennison Rozelle earned Second Team all-State and Gracie Dawson was included on the All-State Honorable Mention unit.
