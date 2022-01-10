Brook Hill Guard move up to No. 5 in latest poll

With a record of 21-4, the Brook Hill Guard have inched up one notch, to No. 5, in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS Class 5A poll.
Holding down the top spot is McKinney Christian, one of the Guard's district rivals.
The Woodlands Christian checked in at No. 2, followed by Brownsville St. Joseph's.
Brook Hill, is scheduled to open district play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday by entertaining Dallas-Bishop Dunne.
The Guard are coached by Jacob Agnew.
