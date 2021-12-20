Brook Hill Guard win Union Grove tourney

UNION GROVE — Brook Hill claimed a dramatic 63-61 overtime win over state-ranked Timpson to win the championship in the Union Grove Tournament on Saturday.
A Von Dawson bucket with :05 left in overtime proved to be the difference maker for the Guard (18-2).
Brook Hill trailed 48-43 going into the fourth period, but the Guard outscored the Bears 11-5 in the fourth to force extended play.
The victory also avenged a loss to Timpson on Thursday.
Four Guardsmen — Brady Callens (17), Grayson Murry (15), Herman Herder Conde (14) and Noah Langemeier (10) — finished in double figures.
Callens, Herder Conde, Langemeier and Murry each canned a pair of treys to spark Brook Hill.
Both clubs had success from beyond the arc, as Timpson sank nine 3-pointers, while the Guard had eight.
Brook Hill will return to action in the at 11:30 a.m. On Dec 27 when they take on Cumberland Academy in the Wagstaff Classic.
