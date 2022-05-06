Brook Hill has 8 student-athletes commit to play at next level

BULLARD — The Brook Hill School had eight of its student-athletes sign
their respective commitment papers this week to continue playing sports
at the collegiate level.
The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Kyle Lake
Athletic Center.
Dominika Doucal inked a soccer scholarship with McNeese State University
(Southland Conference, NCAA Division I).
Doucal, a midfielder, played the past three seasons for the Lady Guard
and won numerous post season awards.
Others to sign with four-year schools included Sophia Arno (softball,
D’Youville University, Buffalo, NY), Dorian Reyes (baseball, Midway
University, Midway, KY), Pastor Perez (soccer, Southwestern University,
Winfield, Kan.) and Mollee McCurley (sand volleyball, East Texas Baptist
University).
Tyler Junior College picked up the services of baseball players Grayson
Murry and Finn Kaiyala as well as volleyball standout Bella Reed.
Arno will be returning to her home town for college.
She is projected to play in the infield at D’Youville, an NCAA Division
II member.
Reyes has made a name for himself with his bat this season, but he was
recruited as a pitcher at Midway University.
Perez is expected to see action as a striker at Southwestern.
McCurley, a multi-sport athlete at Brook Hill, will be switching from
indoor volleyball to sand volleyball, which is a new program at ETBU.
Murry and Kaiyala both like TJC’s track record of preparing their
players for four-year schools.
Reed has been a dominating player at outside hitter. She is looking
forward to improving her game even more at TJC.
