Brook Hill Hoops: Cannon, Johnson, Fletcher picked for All-District first team

CHANDLER FLETCHER — The Brook Hill School

BULLARD — Heading a sizable list of Brook Hill Guard players that earned a spot on the TAPPS All-2-5A team was TyJuan Cannon.

Cannon was a first team selection, who also garnered All-State accolades as a second team choice.

Joseph Johnson was also voted to the district’s first team and was an All-State honorable mention pick.

Completing the list of first team selections from Brook Hill was Chandler Fletcher.

A trio of Guardsmen — Grayson Murry, Preston Hardee and William Roberts earned second team mention at the district level.

Noah Langemeier picked up All-District honorable mention plaudits.

Brook Hill finished the season with a 20-5 record, and as the district runner-up.

The Guard were an area finalist.

