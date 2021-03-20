Brook Hill Hoops: Cannon, Johnson, Fletcher picked for All-District first team

BULLARD — Heading a sizable list of Brook Hill Guard players that earned a spot on the TAPPS All-2-5A team was TyJuan Cannon.
Cannon was a first team selection, who also garnered All-State accolades as a second team choice.
Joseph Johnson was also voted to the district’s first team and was an All-State honorable mention pick.
Completing the list of first team selections from Brook Hill was Chandler Fletcher.
A trio of Guardsmen — Grayson Murry, Preston Hardee and William Roberts earned second team mention at the district level.
Noah Langemeier picked up All-District honorable mention plaudits.
Brook Hill finished the season with a 20-5 record, and as the district runner-up.
The Guard were an area finalist.
