Brook Hill Invitational: BH Orange wins team title by 7 strokes

BULLARD- Sparked by Brady Callens' 70, the Brook Hill Orange team came in first place in the team standings at the Brook Hill Invitational on Monday.
The tournament was held at Eagle's Bluff in Bullard.
All Saints (345) and Dallas-Shelton School (358) took second and third place, respectively.
Next was Grace community Blue (381) and Brook Hill Navy (397).
Noah Sandlin's 86 was low score for Brook Hill Navy.
Low man for the event was Connor Carver of All Saints who shot a sizzling 71.
A total of seven teams participated in the tourney.
Brook Hill Orange (338)-Brady Callens (338), Colton Carson (81), Noah Nichols (86), Terry Kim (92), Noah Langemeier (100).
Brook Hill Navy (397)-Noah Sandlin (86), Grayson Murry (88), Theo Hardt (104), Colton Richards (119)
Brook Hill Medalists-Luke McNeel (99), Landon Mattox (104), Aidan Mason (107)
