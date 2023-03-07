TYLER - Bullard Blue came in first place in the team standings at the Brook Hill Invitational, which was contested at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler on March 1.
The Blue squad came in at 349, with Grace Community (378) and Bullard Red (391) taking second and third place, respectively.
Brook Hill (415) ended the day in sixth place.
Rusk's Katelyn Henslee carded a 77 to win medalist honors.
Bullard Blue was led by Adyson Pipkin (77), followed by Gracie Smith (90), Claire Fath (95) and Maddy Fath (97).
Abby Grisham fired a 91 for Bullard Blue.
Other members of the team were: Maddie Schrader (99), Vanessa Chavez (99) and Morgan Brown (102).
Scores for Brook Hill were: Lauren Foster (100), Brianna Briggs (104), Brady Bellar (104), Rylee Griffin (107) and Abigail Nichols (107).
Bella Barber (108) played as a medalist for the Lady Guard as did Rusk's Addison Filer (101).
Grace Community's boys came in at 332 to win the team title.
The Guard (359) earned a runner-up finish.
Brook Hill "B" squad wound up in fourth place at 399.
Grace's Caleb Carmac, who played as an individual, carded a 73 to win medalist honors.
Luke Cundieff (82) had the top score for the Guard. Will Morgan fired a 90, followed by Luke Hempel (93), Ryder Williams (94) and Soohyeon Kim (102).
Brook Hill "B" team scores were: Zack Hemple (94), Camden Wilson (100), Beckett Lumley (101), Jack Weaver (104) and Jonathan Skinner (105).
Playing as individuals for Bullard were Oliver Olds (80) and Christian Rice (84).
