Brook Hill Invitational (golf): Bullard boys and girls win team titles

Linksters representing Bullard High School won the team titles in both the boys and girls divisions of the Brook Hill Invitational, which took place on Wednesday at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
In the Boys Division the Panthers came in a 350, followed by Palestine (367) and Brook Hill (408).
Bullard's Hylend Long shot an 83 to claim first medalist honors.
Rounding out the scoring for Bullard was Stuart Hall (85), Oliver Olds (89), Mason Mayd (93) and Christian Rice (102).
Brook Hill was led by Ryder Williams and Henry Pyun, who both carded a 99.
Luke Davis (104) and Soohyeon Kim (106) completed the order of finish for the Guard.
William Bailey (94) and Darien Trotter (105) competed as individuals for Bullard.
In the Girls Division, Bullard Blue came in first at 325, followed by Bullard Red (393), Brook Hill (395), and Grand Saline (429).
Gracie Smith's 75 was the low score for the girls. Smith played on Bullard Blue.
Also on the team were Adyson Pipkin (81), Natasha Johnson (81), Amaya Johnson (88) and Josie McClure (89).
Members of Bullard Red included Emma Nunn (92), Marry Fath (96), Abby Grisham (102), Claire Fath (103) and Emily Swinney (106).
OnYou Kim carded a 90 to lead the Lady Guard, followed by Maeci Wilson (99), Shamita Vasnani (103), Lauren Foster (103) and Abby Garcia (106).
Rusk High School was represented by Katelyn Henslee, who shot an 81.
Haleigh Rozell (105) played as an individual for Brook Hill, as did Harper Landwermeyer (106) of Bullard.
