Brook Hill is a win away from a state baseball championship

ARLINGTON - Brook Hill downed Fort Worth Christian, 7-4, on Wednesday evening in a TAPPS, Division II State semi-final game that took place at Clay Gould Ballpark on the campus of the University of Texas Arlington.
The Guard (27-3) will play Houston Second Baptist (23-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the state championship game.
Second Baptist beat Houston Lutheran South Academy, 10-4, in Wednesday's other semi-final affair.
Brook Hill will be looking to earn its fifth state championship in baseball in school history.
Ft. Worth Christian led, 4-3, after three and a half innings against the Guard, but Brook Hill regained the lead by sending four men in to scored in the bottom of the fourth.
Dylan Malone got aboard on a walk that came with no outs to get things started for Brook Hill. The free pass was issued by Aiden Skiles, who had just entered the game.
Malone moved over to third base on a Dorian Reyes single to right field.
The Guard loaded the bases, following a walk to Landon Maddox.
Robert Robichaux took over the pitching duties for the Eagles and he hitthe first man that he faced, Jabin Moore, with a pitch, which sent Malone in to score, knotting the game, 4-4.
Cade Chesley followed by stroking a base hit that allowed Reyes and Maddox to score, which increased the Guard's lead to 6-4.
Brook Hill manager Jerry Courtney then made a gutsy move by calling for a double steal. As Chesley swiped second, Moore motored in to score on a steal of home and the Guard led, 7-4.
Grayson Murry then moved Chesley over to third after he singled.
Robichaux struck the next two Brook Hill batters out to get out of the jam, but the damage had already been done.
The Guard had nine hits in the game, with Chesley going 3-3, with three RBI and Reyes collecting two hits in three official trips to the dish.
Murry had a couple of base hits and drove in a run for Brook Hill.
Aidan mason notched the win on the mound for the Guard. He was the second pitcher of the night for Brook Hill.
Mason pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three runs, all earned on three hits. He walked three and struck out a pair.
Reyes pitched the final three innings and held the Eagles in check. Reyes gae up no runs on one hit, struck out three and walked one.
Chesley started for Brook Hill and lasted 2.1 innings. He gave up one run (earned) on one hit, walked three and didn't strike anyone out.
Ft. Worth Christian's Skiles was the losing pitcher.
The Eagles were led at the plate by Evan Giles (2-3, 3B, 3 RBI).
